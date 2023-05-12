ITW 2023 text
Welcome to International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2023.
It is here that you'll find the world's largest gathering of global executives from across the telecoms and the digital infrastructure ecosystem. Follow along with all the biggest news and updates from the show floor, here on the dedicated content page brought to you by the Capacity editorial team.
#ITW2023 | #KeepingTheWorldConnected
News
DE-CIX expands global presence to MexicoDE-CIX has made its market entry into Mexico with a distributed Internet Exchange located in Mexico City and Santiago de Querétaro.
Arelion launches route supporting US East Coast landing stationsArelion has deployed a new fully diverse, high-capacity route from Reston, VA down the US East Coast.
RETN unveils new Berlin, Poznan, and Warsaw fibre routeRETN confirms the launch of a new fibre route connecting Berlin, Poznan, and Warsaw.
Aqua Comms unveils its first Trans-Atlantic 400GE serviceAqua Comms has unveiled its first Trans-Atlantic commercial 400Gbps Ethernet (GE) service from London to New York for Energy Sciences Network (ESnet).
Accelecom announces appointment of new head of wholesale and channel salesRoger Adamiak is announced as the new vice president of sales. Broadband provider, Accelecom, believes Adamiak’s appointment will be key to the growth of wholesale and channel partnerships.
CBC Tech and Fortinet to deliver next-gen SASE networks in ChinaCBC Tech, a network as-a-Service provider, has formed a partnership with Fortinet, a global cybersecurity provider.
RETN partners Oracle FastConnect in FrankfurtRETN, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), is to offer connectivity to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect in Frankfurt.
Camplin-Warner leaves Telstra International as Stasko takes reignsRoary Stasko, Telstra’s finance and strategy executive director, has been appointed as the new CEO of Telstra’s International business.
Arelion launches new Denver-Bay Area routeArelion has unveiled a new route from Denver to the San Francisco Bay Area, connecting through Salt Lake City and Reno.
Sponsored
Recognising the need for integrated and customised services to aid carriers' expansion of the latest services to new countries and regions, China Mobile International (CMI) has introduced a new model called iConnect ONE, which is aimed at empowering players as digitalisation goes global.
Building on its success in the MENA region, Mada® is now offering its world-class A2P services to clients in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.
Rolf Nafziger, SVP at Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, tells Capacity Magazine what 5G means for the future of the telco business, how customer needs are shifting and how the industry will stay ahead of the game.
