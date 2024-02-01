Main Title
M&A Resource Hub
Latest News
The never-ending story of TIM selling its fixed network to KKR took yet another twist yesterday, as the Italian Government made a bid for 100% of TIM’s infrastructure and connectivity business, Sparkle.
Ericsson has signed two agreements for funding with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a total of €420 million.
Pekka Lundmark, CEO and president of Nokia, has called AT&T’s decision to partner with Ericsson a disappointing outcome, and referred to the Open RAN project as a largely single-sourced RAN network.
Google has bought land in Essex for the possible development of its new data centre campus.
TowerXchange breaks down Europe's most recent tower transaction
Nokia’s exit from TD Tech, a wireless technology firm jointly controlled by Huawei comes as no surprise according to Paolo Pescatore, TMT analyst at PP Foresight.
