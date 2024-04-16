Telefonica in talks to acquire spectrum from MasOrange

MasOrange was formed in March following the long-awaited completion of the merger between Spanish operators MasMovil and Telefonica.

As part of the deal with the European Commission to get the merger over the line, the new business agreed to relinquish some of its spectrum assets in the name of competition.

In December, Romanian operator Digi, which previously ran an MVNO operation in Spain, agreed to acquire 2 x 10 MHz of spectrum in the 1,800 MHz band, 2 x 10 MHz in the 2,100 MHz band and 20 MHz in the 3,500 MHz band from MasMovil for a total sum of €120 million.

Despite this sale, MasOrange is still obligated to divest of 30MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band.

The spectrum can be returned to the Spanish regulator or sold to a third party, such as Telefonica.

The other major MNO in the Spanish Market is Vodafone Spain, which was recently sold to UK investment vehicle Zegona for €5 billion.