Main Title
People and Talent Resource Hub
Latest News
Latest News
-
Lumen has named Ashley Haynes-Gaspar as its new executive vice president and chief revenue officer.
-
The Connectivity Standards Alliance has announced the appointment of Michelle Mindala-Freeman as its new chief operating officer (COO).
-
Ericsson confirms the appointment of Majda Lahlou Kassi as its vice president and head of Ericsson West Africa and Morocco.
-
Datagrid New Zealand confirms the appointment of Perrine Dhalluin as its chief executive officer (CEO), replacing Ludovic Hutier.
-
Caroline Sands, Head of the CIO & Technology Officers Practice at Odgers Berndtson, explains why mentorship and sponsorship are crucial aspects of career development.
-
Beckie Taylor, CEO and Co-founder of Tech Returners, part of Northcoders Group Plc believes that harnessing the power of workforce returners is key to solving the skills shortage
Insights
Interviews
Industry Voices and Research