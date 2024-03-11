Kao Data appoints former Digital Realty exec

Moodley joins the carrier neutral data centre operator after a stint at hyprescaler and co-lo data centre operator Digital Realty that ended in October 2022.

She joined Interxion in September 2014 as a human resources business partner in the UK,before Interxion was acquired by Digital Realty for $8.4 billion in 2020.

Moodley was born and raised in South Africa and has HR qualifications from both the University of London and the University of South Africa.

At Digital Realty she led a team responsible for spearheading the organisations recruitment strategy, including onboarding data centre professionals across the United Kingdom and EMEA.

She joins Kao Data as the operator executes strategic plans to scale into next-tier data centre hubs across the UK and Europe.

Kao Data currently operates data centres in Harlow, Slough, Northolt and Manchester in the UK.

As chief people officer, Moodley will be responsible for leading Kao Data’s human resources function, embedding new operational frameworks and change management strategies,

She will also aim to harmonise both the company’s talent acquisition and recruitment processes to underpin its growth ambitions.

“In just a short space of time, Kao Data has developed an exceptional reputation for sustainability leadership, and its culture, its vision, and the strength of its people, were all integral in my decision to join the organisation,” Moodley, said.

“I’m delighted to join Kao Data as its new chief people officer, and to work with its senior leadership team as we embark on a new phase of growth, where diverse talent, industry leadership and sustainable innovation remain at the heart of the business.”

Doug Loewe, who is also new to his role as CEO at Kao Datasaid the companies greatest asset has always been its people.

“While we are renowned for both cutting-edge innovation and providing advanced infrastructure that supports next-generation AI workloads, attracting diverse talent, nurturing our existing staff, and inspiring some the industry’s finest minds is vital to our future,” Loewe said.

“Moodley’s appointment to the senior management team, and her passion for working with high performance teams to realise their full potential will be integral to our success, and I’m glad to welcome her to Kao Data as our new chief people officer,” he added.