Cloud﻿ Resource Hub

Latest News
Verizon Business has unveiled its Network as a Service (NaaS) Cloud Management solution.
Google has unveiled its Johannesburg cloud region in South Africa and confirms that it is ready for customer use.
Google has announced that it is joining Desarrollo País of Chile (Country Development of Chile) and Office of Posts and Telecommunications of French Polynesia (OPT) to build Humboldt, a subsea cable connecting Chile, French Polynesia, and Australia.
Digital Realty confirms the availability of a new AWS Direct Connect on-ramp at its ICN10 data centre in Seoul.
Cloud provider Zenlayer and Mobily, Saudi Arabia’s second largest internet service provider (ISP), announced a new partnership at Capacity Europe.
ENet has selected Aria Systems’ Billing Cloud to manage its subscribers across its fixed and postpaid business units.
