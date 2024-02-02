Main Title
AI Resource Hub
Latest News
Latest News
-
Vivek Ranadivé, managing director of Bow Capital and owner of the Sacramento Kings, has inked an AI investment partnership with SK Networks, earlier this week.
-
Singtel today announced the launch of its Nxera data centre brand, alongside a commitment to advance AI deployment in Singapore and Southeast Asia.
-
As the Capacity Asia event wrapped up after two bustling days, the Capacity team looked back to the conversations and presentations that took place in Singapore – here are 8 things we learned.
-
On Friday, EU Parliament and Council negotiators reached a provisional agreement on the Artificial Intelligence Act.
-
OpenAI has been at the centre of much drama over the past few days after co-founder and CEO Sam Altman was ousted from the company.
-
IBM is launching a US$500 million venture fund to invest in a range of AI companies from early-stage to hyper-growth startups, focusing on accelerating generative AI technology and research for the enterprise.
Insights
Interviews
Industry Voices and Research