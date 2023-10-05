Software Resource Hub

Latest News
Essential Insights
Essential Insights
Subscribe banner
Interviews
Industry Voices and Research
Events
Forthcoming events
Capacity Middle East is the largest carrier meeting for the Middle Eastern region, uniting the region’s key ICT players.
Capacity TV
Capacity TV
-
Raj Brahmbhatt speaks to Capacity's Saf Malik, introducing us to the Zeebu platform, what problems it aims to solve and the long term benefits of Blockchain technology.
-
The Capacity editorial team looks back on a productive 2022, wishing you all a happy holiday season.
Podcast
Podcast
-
The Digital Digest: a vision for 6G; all aboard for SEA-ME-WE 6; and is financial relief on the way for Vi?In this episode of the Digital Digest, we roundup the biggest stories of the week from tower sales to contract announcements and the use cases for 6G.
-
A very British approach to regulation; altimeter checks in Norway and the cold side of quantum computing