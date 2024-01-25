Main Title
Data Centre Resource Hub
Latest News
Equinix has unveiled a fully managed private cloud service that enables enterprises to acquire and manage their own Nvidia DGX AI supercomputing infrastructure.
Google has bought land in Essex for the possible development of its new data centre campus.
Bulk Data Centers, a Nordic data centre operator, is launching a new facility at the N01 Data Center Campus in Southern Norway.
Quantum Loophole, a data centre master planning company, has revealed it is in active negotiations for additional sites to its Frederick Campus in Maryland.
In the current digital age, where the value and significance of data hold as much value as the oil fields of old, the Middle East is navigating an impressive and transformative technological journey.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) will invest US$15.24 billion in Japan by 2027 to boost cloud computing infrastructure that is critical to AI.
