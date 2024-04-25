Vantage to develop new Dublin data centre campus

The company will invest more than €1 billion over multiple phases to support the construction and delivery of the campus in one of the largest data centre markets in Europe.

“With Dublin being one of the biggest data centre markets in the world, this expansion further solidifies Vantage’s role at the forefront of the digital infrastructure revolution and signifies the start of a strong partnership with local officials and the community,” said David Howson, president, EMEA at Vantage Data Centers.

“Throughout this development, there will be a significant positive economic impact to the community as we employ more than 1,100 individuals during peak construction and create approximately 165 jobs to operate the campus.

“Vantage is committed to being a good neighbour where we build and operate data centres, and we are eager to continue working with community organisations such as Round Tower GAA Club, Newcastle Tidy Towns, St. Francis Football Club, Ballyboden St. Enda’s GAA, St. Ronan’s National School in Deansrath and others.”

The first two phases consist of 52MW of IT capacity, with the first phase expected to be operational in late 2024.

Upon completion, DUB1 will mark Vantage’s 14th EMEA campus in a growing regional portfolio that spans seven countries.

The company’s flagship Ireland campus will be located around nine miles from the Dublin City Centre in Profile Park, Grange Castle, an area known for its data centres.

Sited on 22 acres, the 405,000-square-foot campus will consist of one 32MW facility and one 20MW facility. The campus is described as “highly efficient” and is being built in alignment with Vantage’s sustainable blueprint to deliver annualised Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)of 1.2 using virtually no water for cooling.

“The South Dublin Chamber warmly welcomes the confidence shown in our area through the €1 billion investment by Vantage Data Centers,” said Peter Byrne, CEO of South Dublin Chamber.

“Vantage Data Centers will not only be contributing to local employment and taxation but will be ensuring the safety of our data and future-proofing business for years to come with this major investment in technology.”