UFINET appoints Javier Lacasa as executive president

Lacasa, who has 25 years of experience in multiple roles within the company, has been a key figure in UFINET’s exponential growth, as well as in its geographical expansion in Latin America, with a deployment of more than 110,000 km of fibre optics across 17 countries.

Most recently Lacasa served as COO and will continue to report to the company's CEO, Iñigo Garcia del Cerro. The appointment aims to further strengthen the company’s organisational structure, with Lacasa having a broader role. Adding to his responsibilities in the business management, he will be responsible for the direction of the technical, procurement and human resource teams.

“These changes reinforce both our strategic focus and the development of UFINET´s long-term vision,” commented Iñigo Garcia del Cerro.

UFINET has also announced the promotion of Juan Carlos Naranjo, who was serving as Global CTO, to assume the role of COO. In turn, Robinson Gutierrez, current CTO of UFINET Panama will assume the role of Global CTO of the company. Both will now report to Javier Lacasa.

“I feel very excited to take on this new challenge within UFINET, to lead a world-class team and maintain the path of business growth,” Lacasa said.

UFINET is a wholesale telecommunications carrier-of-carriers with presence in 17 different countries within Latin America, providing connectivity services through its 110,000+ km of fully owned fibre-optic network and ever-growing array of infrastructure services that include Data Centre, towering, including connected poles, and much more.

With coverage in +2,200 cities, UFINET has significant capillarity not only in major metropolitan areas but also Tier 2 and 3 cities and have leveraged this extensive reach to deploy neutral FTTH networks with +800k homes passed. More than 26 years of experience have made UFINET the most reliable connectivity provider for wholesale-based customers in the region.