Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Bill Yates

Recent Articles

  • News
    Sparkle 16.9.jpg
    GCAs 2022: Where are they now? Sparkle
    Italian service provider Sparkle took home a 2022 Global Carrier Award (GCA) in the Best Subsea Innovation category, for its Genoa Landing Platform (GLP) submarine cable landing infrastructure in northern Italy.
    Bill Yates, March 16, 2023
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe