Datacloud Global Congress 2022

25 - 27 April | Monaco
Today's Top Story

Appointments
Ex-Mafia investigator Grassi quits security role at TIM
The chairman of TIM’s cybersecurity company, Telsy, has left the group.

News
Altice’s SFR offers wholesale connection to Transatel IoT
NTT’s mobile specialist Transatel has activated its 5G internet of things (IoT) service in France and plans global expansion.
Alan Burkitt-Gray, April 29, 2022
Industry Voices
Hybrid working: Let’s talk about women
Natalie Billingham, Akamai’s VP sales and MD EMEA, warns that hybrid working may not work for women
Natalie Billingham, VP sales and MD EMEA, Akamai, April 29, 2022
Feature
A day in the life of… Erik Sonnerskog, head engineer, Zsah Managed IT Services
Like most of us, Erik Sonnerskog, head engineer at Zsah Managed IT Services, starts his day by looking at his email for “new inquires, going over the days schedule of meetings, checking the logs to make sure there was no unexpected glitches or outages on any of the networks overnight”.
Natalie Bannerman, April 29, 2022
News
Swarmio launches gaming platform in the Philippines
Swarmio has teamed with the Philippines’ largest telco operator Globe Telecom to launch its Ember gaming platform across the country.
Saf Malik, April 29, 2022
Videos

