ZTE’s firm commitment to the Middle East and Africa

At GITEX Global 2024, the Middle East and Africa are embracing tech innovations to drive their digital transformation. ZTE, a global leader in telecommunications and information technology, is pioneering this charge. In an exclusive interview with Mr Philip Liu, president of the MEA consumer business unit, we explore ZTE’s market strategies, deployment plans, and upcoming innovations designed specifically for these regions.

1. What’s ZTE’s strategy for entering the Africa and Middle East?

In 2024, we've introduced the new vision of ZTE Devices "Better for All", aiming to provide high-quality, cost-effective products while enhancing design, user experience, and overall product quality, bringing everyone to enjoy the better life brought by AI and the latest technology.

Our strategy in the Middle East and Africa is dynamic and tailored to local demands. We focus on two key pillars: scale leadership and differentiated innovation. Through these, we ensure that our products align with regional needs while remaining affordable.

In Africa, where smartphone penetration has reached 60%, challenges like high device costs and unreliable infrastructure hinder full digital inclusion. They need devices with larger screens, Android support, and smooth APP operation. To address this, we provide a full of range smartphones which start from $30 to $800 covering all segments and affordable industry tablets as well and collaborate with local operators to foster a more diverse product ecosystem, more affordable pricing and broader access to technology, especially for under-served communities.

In the Middle East, our strategy focuses on leveraging market demand for cutting-edge technology and delivering differentiated innovations. ZTE is at the forefront of technological advancements, notably with our pioneering under-display camera (UDC) full-screen technology, offering immersive experiences for premium users. We are also leading with AI-powered, eyewear-free 3D tablets, providing unique solutions in the region, where both high-end and mass-market consumers seek innovation and performance.

2. How is ZTE performing in Africa and the Middle East? What progress has been made in product deployment and sales?

ZTE has made significant progress in both regions. In 2024, we launched the ZTE and nubia brands, introducing innovative smartphones such as the nubia Neo, nubia Focus, nubia Flip 5G, nubia Music and more. Consumer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with strong engagement on social media and favorable reviews across various platforms.

We have also expanded our partnerships, leveraging ZTE’s global expertise to tap into the high-growth potential of these markets. Our products are gaining momentum in multiple countries, supported by increased consumer interaction and enthusiastic online feedback.

According to a GSMA report, 59% of the sub-Saharan African population remains disconnected. Meanwhile, the Middle East's digital economy is projected to double by 2030, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies like 5G. We see tremendous opportunities in both regions and remain committed to delivering distinctive and competitive products to bring more exciting experiences and better solutions to consumers.

3. The nubia Pad 3D II, showcased at GITEX, was chosen as an official gift at the 2024 FOCAC Summit. What does this signify for ZTE’s market strategy?

As a leading technology company, ZTE continues to prioritise innovation and invests heavily in research and development. We’re particularly proud that the nubia Pad 3D II, the world’s first 5G+AI eyewear-free 3D tablet, was selected as an official gift at the 2024 FOCAC Summit. This reflects not only the advanced capabilities of ZTE but also China’s leadership in global technological innovation.

Since 1997, ZTE has played a key role in the evolution of Africa’s telecommunications, from 2G to 5G, now serving over 400 million users. We have established strong, mutually beneficial partnerships with operators and stakeholders across 50+ African countries.

We’re committed to innovating in key areas like communication, display, imaging, and gaming, bringing these cutting-edge technologies to the mass market. This relentless focus on technological advancement ensures our products remain competitive while delivering enhanced user experiences for everyday consumers.

4. ZTE has been the global leader in the 5G FWA & MBB market for three consecutive years. What new developments can we expect in these regions?

According to TSR report, global demand for 5G FWA&MBB devices is projected to reach 100 million by 2027, with an annual growth rate of 17%. In the Middle East and Africa, these technologies are critical to providing high-speed, low-latency internet connections, which are essential for the regions' ongoing digital transformation.

Despite this, challenges like uneven network coverage persist. ZTE, a pioneer in mobile internet innovation since 2005, continues to lead the way with over 1,000 patents in this field. ZTE has maintained the No.1 position in the global 5G FWA & MBB market for 3 consecutive years, with shipments exceeding 5 million units. We have partnered with over 130 operators worldwide, representing 80% of global 5G FWA operators. Looking ahead, our product lineup under the "GIS" (Green, Intelligent, Secure) concept will focus on expanding connectivity across these regions, ensuring that no community is left behind in the digital revolution.

5. What key initiatives did ZTE announce during GITEX 2024 to enhance its presence in the region?

At GITEX 2024, ZTE reinforced its commitment to the Middle East and Africa by hosting a dedicated partner conference. During the event, we reaffirmed our strategy of working closely with regional carriers and businesses to provide an exceptional customer experience—from purchase to after-sales service.

GITEX offered ZTE a platform to showcase our latest innovations, further solidifying our position as a leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions in these crucial markets.

Guided by our "AI for All" strategy, we are advancing the Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 3.0, focusing on five key consumer areas: sports & health, audio & video entertainment, business & travel, home & education, and smart driving. We are also expanding our AI integration into the automotive ecosystem, extending ZTE’s influence beyond traditional tech sectors. This forward-looking approach enables us to address the diverse needs of the region, while staying at the forefront of innovation and digital transformation.

6. Looking ahead, what are ZTE’s key plans for the African and Middle Eastern markets? Any upcoming launches?

We are expanding our product lineup under the "AI for All" initiative, which includes a broad range of AI-powered devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops, PCs, and mobile internet products. Our technology spans diverse applications, such as AI eyewear-free 3D displays and AI-enhanced gaming experiences.

The introduction of the ZTE and nubia brands is a key milestone in our strategy. We are focused on catering to young consumers in niche segments like gaming and music, with plans to launch two generations of innovative products each year. This ensures that we remain closely connected to our audience while building a strong and recognizable ZTE brand identity.