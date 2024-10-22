Nokia, Lenovo team up to power AI data centre solutions

The pair will integrate Lenovo’s ThinkSystem AI-ready servers and storage with Nokia’s Data Centre network solutions, providing telcos, digital infrastructure, and cloud providers with solutions to meet extensive storage and high-speed data transfer requirements.

“By combining Nokia's Data Centre Fabric and Event Driven Automation with Lenovo's ThinkSystem AI portfolio, we deliver a high-performance, scalable data centre networking solution designed to efficiently manage and automate AI/ML workloads, with a strong emphasis on security and energy efficiency,” said Vach Kompella, SVP and general manager of the IP networks business at Nokia.

As AI models are trained, data centres are essential for running inference workloads. These AI clusters must be interconnected both within and across data centres at the edge, requiring high-speed, reliable, and secure connectivity.

Nokia and Lenovo have teamed up to provide solutions aimed at supporting the demanding processing and network performance requirements for powering AI model training.

Lenovo will offer its ThinkSystem family of servers, which cover rack and tower units up to powerful supercomputing systems to provide scalable data centre hardware.

Nokia, meanwhile, brings its networking solutions to the table, which span data centre

fabric, IP routing, and DDoS security portfolios. It has also included support for its Event-Driven Automation (EDA) platform, a recently launched AI-powered software solution capable of automating data centre network operations.

“Our partnership with Nokia to bundle AI solutions is a natural alignment,” said Charles Ferland, VP for edge and communications service providers at Lenovo. “Together, we provide a robust platform that meets the needs of telecommunications and enterprise sectors, enabling them to deploy AI clouds and manage their data efficiently.

“This collaboration not only generates cost savings but also opens new revenue streams for providers through innovative AI and data consumption models.”

