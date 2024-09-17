Nokia unveils AI-powered platform to automate data centre operations

Nokia has unveiled its Event-Driven Automation (EDA) platform, an AI-powered software solution capable of automating data centre network operations.

Built on Kubernetes, the platform aims to reduce operational effort by up to 40% by simplifying life cycle operations and improving network reliability.

Nokia’s EDA platform enables data centre operators to customise their automation environment while ensuring more critical workloads are kept secure.

“Our next-generation EDA platform is a game-changer for data centre networks,” said Vach Kompella, SVP and general manager of IP networks business at Nokia.

“By leveraging the power of Kubernetes, we are enabling our customers to access a modern approach to network automation that significantly reduces operational effort and helps eliminate human error. This is a major step forward in our mission to deliver the world’s most trusted networks.”

The platform offers integrated digital twins and multi-dimensional observability to provide operators with a comprehensive view of their sites, making it easier to spot potential issues.

A generative AI assistant feature enables users to improve visibility through customised dashboards, with operators also able to integrate the platform into multi-vendor environments.

EDA is available through on-prem and cloud-based “as-a-service” subscription models and comes with a dedicated app store.

The platform is designed to complement Nokia’s Service Router (SR) Linux network operating system and its wider portfolio of data centre switching and routing platforms.

“Nokia’s decision to leverage Kubernetes for its EDA platform is a smart move,” said Roy Chua, founder and principal at research firm AvidThink. “Enabling the network to be managed and orchestrated in the same manner as compute will be a ground-breaking innovation for data centre operations staff.

“EDA’s focus on enabling network-wide transactions at speed with enhanced reliability is a key differentiator for automation in swiftly evolving, business-critical data centre environments.”

