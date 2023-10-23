Communities we support
Capacity is proud to support a number of industry partners that are leading important initiatives around diversity and inclusion, ESG and sustainability, humanitarian affairs, and connecting and empowering underserved talent. If your business initiative aligns with us, please reach out and see how we can work together to support communities with the aim of #KeepingTheWorldConnected
Charity Partner
Télécoms Sans Frontières (TSF) was founded in 1998 as the world’s first NGO focusing on emergency-response technologies. During humanitarian crises we give affected people the possibility to contact their loved ones and begin to regain control of their lives, as well as we build rapid-response communications centres for local and international responders.
Thanks to 20 years of experience in the field, our high-skilled technical team adapts and tweaks existing tools to respond to different crises and beneficiaries’ needs in the ever evolving humanitarian context. From its early days, the culture of first emergency response has been core to TSF’s identity, but we have grown and evolved as the role of technologies in emergencies has expanded.
In parallel to this core activity, we also develop, adapt, and make available innovative and cost-effective solutions to assist migrants, refugees, displaced people and other disadvantaged communities in different areas, including education, healthcare, women’s rights and food security.
TSF is a member of the United Nations Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (UNETC), a partner of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and a member of the US State Department’s Advisory Committee on International Communications and Information Policy.
Since its creation, TSF responded to over 140 crises in more than 70 countries providing communication means to over 20 million people and nearly 1,000 NGOs.
Women in Telecoms and Technology
WiTT is an informal networking group focused on education and enhancing women’s careers. We encourage mentoring and provide excellent networking opportunities. Our group meets every other month and our 2,000+ members include women at all stages in their careers in large and small organizations; we also have a number of lawyers, consultants, accountants and entrepreneurs as members. Our corporate members include Accenture, BT, Google, Ofcom, PWC, CMS, Mishcon de Reya, DLA Piper, and Bird & Bird.
Although WiTT was formed by and for women all are welcome as attendees at our events and as members.