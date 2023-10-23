Communities we support

Télécoms Sans Frontières (TSF) was founded in 1998 as the world’s first NGO focusing on emergency-response technologies. During humanitarian crises we give affected people the possibility to contact their loved ones and begin to regain control of their lives, as well as we build rapid-response communications centres for local and international responders.

Thanks to 20 years of experience in the field, our high-skilled technical team adapts and tweaks existing tools to respond to different crises and beneficiaries’ needs in the ever evolving humanitarian context. From its early days, the culture of first emergency response has been core to TSF’s identity, but we have grown and evolved as the role of technologies in emergencies has expanded.

In parallel to this core activity, we also develop, adapt, and make available innovative and cost-effective solutions to assist migrants, refugees, displaced people and other disadvantaged communities in different areas, including education, healthcare, women’s rights and food security.

TSF is a member of the United Nations Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (UNETC), a partner of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and a member of the US State Department’s Advisory Committee on International Communications and Information Policy.

Since its creation, TSF responded to over 140 crises in more than 70 countries providing communication means to over 20 million people and nearly 1,000 NGOs.