Main Title
Policy and Regulation Resource Hub
Latest News
The European Telecommunications Network Operators Assoctiation (ETNO) has reiterated its cries that big tech is not paying its fair share of investment in European telecoms networks.
Following the US Government’s decision to issue the first ever fine for space junk to Dish Networks in October last year, Paul Kostek, a senior member of the Institute of Electric and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), has warned that having a plan to reduce and remove debris is crucial for the satellite communications industry heading into 2024.
BT is heading to court today, facing £1.3 billion class action over allegations it overcharged its landline customers – many of whom are elderly.
The Connectivity Standards Alliance has announced the appointment of Michelle Mindala-Freeman as its new chief operating officer (COO).
Last week, the New York Times became the first major US media organisation to sue OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT.
Indian telecoms minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tabled the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 yesterday in the lower house of parliament.
