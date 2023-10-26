Digital Transformation Resource Hub

Main Title
stc's Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, Mohammed AlAbbadi, talks to Capacity's Nadine Hawkins about the group's commitment to digital transformation, offering a unique customer experience and their true belief in partnership.
Sonata Software, a modernisation engineering company, has entered into an agreement with Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a global network service provider.
Nokia and Telefonica have aligned to accelerate digital transformation across businesses in Latin America.
BT has hired Tata Consultancy Services to help it manage and decommission its legacy technology, with the aim of saving £65 million a year.
BT has launched its Partner Advisory Board (PAB), an advisory board focused on digital transformation.
Amdocs has deepened its collaboration with Vodafone Germany, accelerating the operator’s digital transformation and enabling it to deliver optimised customer experience and operational efficiency.
