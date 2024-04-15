Oman internet exchange launched in Equinix MC1

Awasr, is a provider of fixed telecommunication services in Oman and recipient of the Fastest Internet in Oman award for seven consecutive years from 2017 to 2023. Awasr teams with Alliance Networks, a regional provider of digital infrastructure services, and AMS-IX, a leading global provider of internet exchanges.

The launch of Oman-IX will establish a neutral internet exchange and connecting telecom industry network providers, hyperscalers, data centres, and cloud services across the Middle East and beyond.

It serves as a significant milestone in Oman’s digital transformation, with AWASR and Alliance Networks leveraging their local expertise to develop new digital ecosystem and infrastructure services, in partnership with one another and AMS-IX.

“We are delighted to officially launch Oman-IX in collaboration with Alliance Networks and AMS-IX. We are confident that we will open new horizons for Oman in the field of digital data, enabling efficient internet traffic exchange and enhancing digital innovation across sectors towards enriching the customer experience,” said Eugen Comendant, chief commercial officer of Awasr.

"We are proud to launch Oman-IX officially today, as the collaboration between AWASR, Alliance Networks, and AMS-IX strengthens Oman's digital landscape and accelerates the Sultanate's interconnectivity to global networks through public peering,” said Peter van Burgel, CEO of AMS-IX.

“Oman-IX will serve as a vital hub for digital services, internet and data exchange, providing an enhanced user experience and promoting digital innovation,” he added.

Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks, expressed a commitment to providing a reliable and robust digital ecosystem in Oman, confirming that the partnership with Awasr will contribute to enrich connectivity and facilitate seamless data exchange across borders.