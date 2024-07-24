Singtel, Bridge Alliance to launch regional telco API exchange

Bridge Alliance is launching the Bridge Alliance API Exchange (BAEx), which leverages Paragon to aggregate its member operators’ network authentication, user verification and network quality APIs.

With BAEx, enterprises and developers can streamline the deployment of new services on member operator networks by accessing a common API framework, which provides secure, consistent and on-demand access to telco network capabilities across multiple regions.

Mike Heffner, VP of enterprise platforms at Singtel’s Digital InfraCo said: “Enterprises that have operations spanning multiple countries and regions, will depend on reliable, high-quality connectivity to meet their mission-critical business needs and ensure seamless operations.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Bridge Alliance to leverage Singtel Paragon’s capabilities and offer a unified and consistent way to manage, orchestrate and expose APIs of its member telecommunication operators.

“This partnership will enable both Singtel and Bridge Alliance to support our customers’ use cases requiring dynamic and granular control of regional telco networking capabilities.”

BAEx will reduce complexity and friction for enterprise customers, Singtel says. The APIs offered will support regional and global enterprise use cases in fintech, e-commerce and over-the-top (OTT) providers starting with network authentication, user verification and location tracking functions.

This will also help enterprises accelerate time-to-market to launch their services and reduce the complexity of working with multiple providers.