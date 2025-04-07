Nokia head of public safety on the impact of 5G for faster crisis response

“Fast and reliable connectivity will allow seamless transmission of high-definition video from drones, bodycams and IoT sensors, dramatically improving situational awareness for first responders in the most critical moments,” he tells Capacity.

5G’s low-latency and high-bandwidth capabilities are vital for enabling faster, more informed decision-making, he claims.

This comes as features like network slicing ensure emergency services have priority access to network resources, even during network congestion.

“5G’s most transformative advantage lies in its ability to deliver reliable, secure, high-bandwidth, low-latency communication,” Pizzato adds.

This will enable emergency responders to instantly transmit live drone footage, access biometric data from IoT sensors and leverage predictive analytics on the spot- empowering faster, more informed decision-making.

Additionally, Pizzato revealed that AI and machine learning, powered by 5G, will also be crucial in emergency response, calling it an “indispensable tool.”

“The power of AI hinges on one critical enabler: connectivity. To run these AI models, data transmission through a robust, secure, and high-capacity communication network is essential. This is where 5G becomes a game-changer,” he continues.

As part of this transformation, Nokia is already addressing the challenges of providing connectivity in remote or disaster-stricken areas.

The company has developed rapidly deployable 5G solutions, enabling emergency responders to establish networks quickly, even in areas where infrastructure is damaged or unavailable.

“Rapidly deployable 5G networks provide temporary, localised connectivity that enables first responders to communicate and share data, even in areas without coverage or where network infrastructure may be compromised,” Pizzato concludes.

RELATED STORIES

How are telecom and tech giants keeping Californians connected during wildfires?

Analysis: How Justin Hotard’s leadership could reshape Nokia