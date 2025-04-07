How investors are meeting the continued demand for capital in data centres

But just as projects are exponentially, investors are having to navigate rising interest rates, economic uncertainties, and the looming fear of a market bubble .

Despite economic turbulence, investor appetite for data centres remains strong, with around 6.7 gigawatts of global capacity leased or absorbed in 2024, more than six times the amount in 2020.

As a result, investors are forced to leverage increasingly creative financial structures, diversifying funding sources and fostering partnerships in order to take advantage of the demand while navigating hurdles like high initial capital requirements, power grid limitations, and regulatory scrutiny over environmental impacts.

