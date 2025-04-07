How investors are meeting the continued demand for capital in data centres
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

How investors are meeting the continued demand for capital in data centres

Capacity Team
April 07, 2025 12:18 PM
How are investors meeting the continued demand for capital in data centres

Data centres are enjoying a boom, with billions of dollars being pumped into new facilities to support increased demand for cloud and storage services, along with the emergence of AI.

But just as projects are exponentially, investors are having to navigate rising interest rates, economic uncertainties, and the looming fear of a market bubble.

Despite economic turbulence, investor appetite for data centres remains strong, with around 6.7 gigawatts of global capacity leased or absorbed in 2024, more than six times the amount in 2020.

As a result, investors are forced to leverage increasingly creative financial structures, diversifying funding sources and fostering partnerships in order to take advantage of the demand while navigating hurdles like high initial capital requirements, power grid limitations, and regulatory scrutiny over environmental impacts.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

READ MORE FROM INSIDER ACCESS

How are new data centre builds driving fibre deployments

Managing national and international data centre reporting requirements in 2025

Data centre power costs, the PPA market and a move to 24/7 power matching

Turning data centre waste heat into a valuable resource

Topics

NewsInsider Access data centreFinancialFibreData CentresInvestment & Finance
capacity-logo.jpeg
Capacity Team
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe