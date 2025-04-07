Sparkle strengthens Latin American presence with new Mexico PoP

The new PoP aims to enhance the company’s network, as it is integrated with Sparkle ’s Seabone IP backbone, providing extensive coverage across Central and South America.

The new node offers throughput of up to 8 Terabits per second to provide low-latency IP transit services for customers, including network operators, ISPs, and content and application providers, among others.

Customers leveraging the new PoP will have access to a suite of solutions to protect their data, including DDoS tools and Virtual NAP, which provides virtual access to Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) without the need for proprietary infrastructure development.

“The opening of our Point of Presence in Mexico represents a strategic step in Sparkle’s expansion across the Americas, with targeted investments to support the continent’s digital growth,” said Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

The launch of the PoP follows the launch of Sparkle’s subsidiary, TI Sparkle Mexicana S.A. de C.V, to strengthen its presence in the region.

The Italian firm already boasts existing nodes in McAllen, El Paso, and Dallas in the US, with its entry into Mexico designed to provide maximum diversification and redundancy for local customers while addressing the growing demand for connectivity.

“Mexico is a rapidly developing digital market, and our presence here allows us to better serve operators, providers, and businesses operating in this fast-evolving ecosystem,” Bagnasco added.

Sparkle plans to further expand its network through a new PoP in San Diego to boost its Seabone IP transit services.

Beyond new POPs, Sparkle recently announced its joining the new MANTA subsea cable system , which will directly connect Mexico with the US and Central and Latin America.

