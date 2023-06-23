Free Trial
Welcome to International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2023.

The most powerful network for women in tech and telecoms; emPOWERED is a one-stop shop for ‘women supporting women’. With no women left behind it will serve as the most powerful network for women in tech and telecoms. The community will be inclusive – not exclusive. With no joining fee, it will be open to all women in the industry regardless of job title.

Community members will be able to connect to a network of power players within the industry who are paving the way helping women to strengthen their leadership and progress their careers. The community will be able to access a wealth of content – via a dedicated section on the Capacity site and closed LinkedIn group. They will be able to connect to high profile experts and engage with peers and grow as a leader through a combination of events, training and education.

#emPOWERED | #KeepingTheWorldConnected | #WomeninTelecomsandTech

Podcast

C-suite hotseat cover image.jpg
Saf Malik, March 08, 2023
  1. News
    The C-Suite Hotseat - Episode 1 - Ana Nakashidze, AzerTelecom
    Saf Malik, March 08, 2023
Forthcoming Events

Forthcoming Events

Messaging & SMS 2023_Website Thumbnail_667x373.png
Messaging & SMS World 2024
4-5 June 2024, London
4 JUNE - 5 JUNE 2024 London
Untitled design - 2023-07-11T150026.355.png
Datacloud Global Congress 2024
4-6 June, 2024, Cannes
4 JUNE - 6 JUNE 2024 Cannes
Website thumbnail with logo on.jpg
Capacity CALA 2023
5-6 December | Miami
5 DECEMBER - 6 DECEMBER 2023 Miami, USA
CCE Thumbnail.png
Capacity's Connected Enterprise
7 NOVEMBER 2023, CHICAGO
7 NOVEMBER - 7 NOVEMBER 2023 Chicago, USA
