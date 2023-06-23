Welcome to International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2023.
The most powerful network for women in tech and telecoms; emPOWERED is a one-stop shop for ‘women supporting women’. With no women left behind it will serve as the most powerful network for women in tech and telecoms. The community will be inclusive – not exclusive. With no joining fee, it will be open to all women in the industry regardless of job title.
Community members will be able to connect to a network of power players within the industry who are paving the way helping women to strengthen their leadership and progress their careers. The community will be able to access a wealth of content – via a dedicated section on the Capacity site and closed LinkedIn group. They will be able to connect to high profile experts and engage with peers and grow as a leader through a combination of events, training and education.
#emPOWERED | #KeepingTheWorldConnected | #WomeninTelecomsandTech
The tech industry has a duty to fight ‘anti-woke’ ideasHilary Stephenson, managing director at Nexer Digital, says we must defend the growing criticism of diversity and inclusion initiatives.
The C-Suite Hotseat - Episode 2 - Katherine Ainley and Blessing Makumbe, Ericsson UK & IrelandFor our second episode of the C-Suite Hotseat, Saf Malik is joined by Katherine Ainley, CEO, and Blessing Makumbe, VP and head of digital services for Ericsson UK & Ireland.
Bouverot to chair tower company Cellnex TelecomAnne Bouverot, former director-general of the GSMA, is to be non-executive chair of tower company Cellnex Telecom.
Tech companies need to foster inclusive, empathetic culturesMadison Embry, people and communities country leader at Cisco UK & Ireland, and Alex Allen, senior director of inclusion and collaboration community partners at Cisco, detail how to foster the best possible culture in workplaces.
A day in the life of Ineke Botter, author, Your Phone, My LifeAn industry veteran and one of the few female CEOs in telecoms, Ineke Botter has held integral roles in the build-out of Europe’s mobile ecosystem – a story which she tells in her new book, Your Phone, My Life.
The C-Suite Hotseat - Episode 1 - Ana Nakashidze, AzerTelecomFor our first episode of the C-Suite Hotseat, Saf Malik is joined by Ana Nakashidze, CEO of AzerTelecom.
If you can see them, you can be themFor International Women’s Day 2023, Alan Burkitt-Gray looks at how the top companies in our industry are doing. Better, but still not good enough. Women need role models
Lack of diversity in tech ‘alarming’, TTC saysThere is an “alarming” lack of diversity among senior technology personnel according to The Tech Talent Charter’s (TTC) latest Diversity in Tech report.
Diversity champion to be scientific adviser to UK business departmentThe UK government has appointed a physicist, engineer and champion of diversity and inclusion (D&I) as the new chief scientific adviser to the Department for Business and Trade.
With many years under his belt as a lawyer in the digital sector, Kemal Hawa knows a thing or two about the legal side of industry transactions. As global co-chair of US-headquartered law firm Greenberg Traurig’s digital-infrastructure practice and an honoree in this year’s Capacity Power 100 list, he gives insight into what this crucial role involves and the importance of structuring deals well from the outset.
CEO Xu Ziyang shares ZTE's insights and practices in this digital era
Aaron Russell, head of edge production infrastructure and connectivity at Meta, has been named among the honorees in this year’s Capacity Power 100 list. He tells us about his role in this exciting and rapidly developing part of the industry, and what the edge means for Meta’s future.