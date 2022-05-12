-
Singtel has claimed an industry first with a new maritime solution it said can address the global supply chain disruption brought about by the pandemic.
-
Orange has successfully launched a sustainability bond issue for a total amount of €500 million to finance projects that reflect its ambitions in green and social fields.
-
HGC Global Communications has established an agreement with Digital Realty to boost customers’ edge connectivity.
-
Cinturion Corp has entered into an agreement with Lightstorm as its landing partner in India.
-
iQSTEL confirms the acquisition of Whisl Telecom, a US-based telecoms operator in Houston, Texas, for $1.25 million cash.
-
With cybersecurity on the agenda for many businesses, there is greater attention placed on mitigating risk and stopping potential threats. Deutsche Telekom’s Max Röttgermann tells Saf Malik about the comprehensive solutions the carrier has in place to combat cybercrime
-
Telstra has expanded its services in the Philippines after launching a new point of presence (PoP) in Pasig City.
-
Pharrowtech has closed a €15 million Series A funding round to continue to support the development of 60GHz wireless RF transceivers and antenna technology.
-
Deutsche Telekom has expanded its partnership with Moldova’s Moldtelecom, only six months into their partnership.
-
Talks of a merger between Vodafone and Three UK are no surprise given both need greater scale to compete with BT and Virgin Media O2, Kester Mann, director of consumer and connectivity at CCS Insight says.
-
Four intra-Asia telcos have partnered to build and operate the South-East Asia Hainan - Hong Kong Express Cable System (SEA-H2X).
-
Arelion is pursuing its ambition of expanding its reach into the enterprise market – one of the main tasks of Scott Nichols, the new chief commercial officer.