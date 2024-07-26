Docomo and NTT Com jointly demonstrate cloud-rendering tech

The test deployed the new technology in edge-computing environments sold by NTT Com, such as Docomo MEX and on-premises edge servers.

The results will be presented at Augmented World Expo Asia (AWE Asia) in Singapore on August 27.

Docomo’s technology, which can be added as middleware to 3D-image processing applications, enables access to high-definition 3D video using standard tablets and smartphones.

Environments for using good-quality 3D video can be achieved by deploying the technology in edge-computing environments.

Until now, 3D image-processing applications have required the use of high-performance computers, making practical implementation difficult.

But Docomo says its newly demonstrated technology, which allows high-precision information to be visualised in the cloud before the results are transmitted to mobile devices, will make the use of 3D images in industrial settings a practical reality.

The demonstration applied the technology to cloud computing and edge computing environments. Later, evaluations were conducted to determine 3D video quality and responsiveness to operations performed with tablets and smartphones on mobile 5G and Wifi/LAN systems similar to those used in typical user facilities.

The results, NTT says, confirmed the achievement of “excellent video quality and fast response times in the edge computing environment, demonstrating the possibility of smooth, seamless 3D video playback on mobile devices”.

Docomo and NTT Com aim to launch commercial services based on this new technology in the fiscal year starting in April 2025.