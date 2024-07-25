TM and Nxera break ground on data centre campus in Johor

The 64MW AI-ready data centre campus supports the government’s efforts to drive the digital economy and transform the country into a hub for industrial growth, AI development and innovation.

The opening of the campus was marked by a ceremony attended by YB Gobind Singh Deo, Malaysia's Digital Minister, YB Lee Ting Han, Chairman of Johor State investment, trade, consumer affairs and Human Resources Committee and Low Yen Ling, senior minister of State, ministry of culture, community and youth & ministry of trade and industry.

“As one of the largest investments in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, this state-of-the-art data centre campus is an integral part of our mission to empower digital economies and communities in the region while ensuring energy and water resources are deployed responsibly and efficiently,” said Bill Chang, CEO of Nxera and Singtel’s Digital InfraCo unit.

“It expands our regional data centre platform’s strategic presence in this fast-growing Asia region. With Malaysia embracing AI to drive competitiveness and innovation, our campus will spur economic growth by helping companies leverage AIs and cloud computing to drive efficiencies and accelerate their business transformation.”

Scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2026, the cloud-enabled Tier 3 data centre campus will use liquid cooling to handle higher power density AI workloads.

The facility will be designed, built and certified to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards, incorporating energy and water-efficient solutions to optimise the use of resources.

This, the companies say, underscores the joint venture’s commitment to long-term sustainability goals. The joint venture also plans to expand submarine cable connectivity, enabling a thriving and vibrant digital ecosystem.

Located 16km from Singapore, the data centre campus will allow customers to expand their infrastructure from the city-state and the rest of the region. The data centre can be scaled up to 200MW in response to market demand, TM and Nxera said.

In addition to creating new employment opportunities, the venture will invest in building talent for the data centre industry by fostering collaboration between universities in Singapore and Malaysia.

It aims to design comprehensive courses with a specialised curriculum to provide students with well-rounded knowledge and the requisite skills to propel Malaysia’s growth aspirations.

Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, TM’s Group CEO said: “Today marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to becoming a digital powerhouse as we break ground on this cutting-edge AI-ready data centre.

“This facility exemplifies our commitment to fostering industry growth, driving innovation, and enhancing socio-economic development. With support from the Federal Government, and Johor state agencies and authorities, we are confident that this AI-ready data centre will equip businesses with unparalleled computing power, AI capabilities, and other cutting-edge technologies.

“We are excited to lead the way into a future where AI and data analytics drive transformative solutions, revolutionising industries and enriching both our nation and the world.”