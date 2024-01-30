Quantum Resource Hub

Main Title
Korea Quantum Computing (KQC) has collaborated IBM to offer IBM's most advanced AI software and infrastructure, as well as quantum computing services.
Capacity speaks to Daniel Gilks, senior research manager, breakthrough prototyping, BT Group, about the teams recent breakthrough in mobile technology.
SK Telecom (SKT) and Thales have successfully tested advanced quantum-resistant cryptography in a joint collaboration.
Capacity rounds up industry takeaways from the UK’s Autumn budget
Researchers from The University of York in collaboration with the Quantum Communications Hub and euNetworks have successfully demonstrated that quantum communication is possible between the UK and Ireland.
Quantum Science, the infrared quantum dot (QD) technology expert company, has appointed Shimura Masayuki as its new commercialisation director as the business looks to expand in international semiconductor markets.
