What is quantum communications?

Quantum communications takes this up a notch, using the laws of quantum physics, to encode and transmit this data. Notably unlike traditional communications, it uses individual particles, such as photons or atoms, to carry information. Also, instead of bits and bytes, it uses qubits (quantum bit) as its basic unit of quantum information.

Thanks to the law of quantum physics, individual particles carrying the information in quantum communications can achieve what’s known as superposition, which means they can represent multiple combinations of 1 and 0 simultaneously.

Think of its this way, the computers of today process information in bits of one or zero. The quantum computers will be able to process information as qubits- creating numerous possible combinations of 1 and 0 at the same time. Accelerating it processing capabilities exponentially.

Why does this matter?

The biggest advantage of quantum communications is that the use of qubits for the transmission of information is inherently secure against tampering or interception.

This is because qubits are very fragile so ant attempt to disturb a quantum particle changes its state, making it impossible for a hacker to intercept a message or transmission without leaving signs that it has been tampered with. Making its a game-changer in information security and cryptography.

Enter Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)?

Simply put, QKD is a form of secure communications used for sending encrypted data as traditional bits over networks, but the keys to decrypt the information are encoded and transmitted using qubits.

Specifically, it uses quantum particles, usually photons, to generate random keys (the bits of information usually random numbers and letters), for encrypting and decrypting (scrambling and unscrambling data) data.

Next up, quantum teleportation

Now before you ask, no its not teleportation in the way we know it from classic Star Trek films (sorry, Scotty), instead it’s the transfer of quantum information between two locations without physically transmitting the particle itself.

Quantum teleportation works using a process known as entanglement. Essentially this is when you create pairs of qubits that are “entangled” and existing in a single quantum state. Changing the state of one of the qubits in a pair will instantly change the state of the other one, even if they are separated over very long distances. Therefore, its security applications are particularly promising.

Challenges with quantum?

The biggest challenge for quantum communications is transmitting quantum information over extended distances. If done using fibre-optic cables or wireless technology, this creates challenges due to things such as signal degradation, photon loss as well as environmental disturbances. To have global scale quantum communication deployments, these challenges need to be addressed.

What are the opportunities?

One of the more exciting opportunities is the application of quantum communications using satellites. Satellites have unique advantages, such as their ability to transmit quantum information across vast distances without the same signal degradation experienced with optical fibres.

In addition, QKD can establish secure communication links between remote locations globally, as well as secure connections between ground stations and satellites.

What about the quantum internet?

Now that we’ve gotten to grips with the basic principles of this technology, we can see the potential future networking opportunities – the biggest being the quantum internet. This concept is based on our current global interconnected communications infrastructure but built on quantum networks.

Comprised of quantum computers, quantum repeaters, Quantum Relays and the like, the theory is that the quantum internet will sit alongside the current internet and with all non-sensitive information continuing to traverse the global using bits and bytes, the quantum internet will serve to transmit the most sensitive business data as well as to connect data between quantum computers.