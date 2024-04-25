Arelion, Deutsche Telekom and Colt Technology Services awarded Google VPP badge

The Verified Peering Provider Program enables access to all publicly available Google Cloud resources through participating internet service providers (ISPs), eliminating the need for direct peering with Google.

ISPs must demonstrate robust and varied connectivity to Google's network. The program has three different tiers: gold, silver and bronze.

To maintain the quality of service, VPPs commit to adhering to specific guidelines, such as minimising latency changes during network outages by implementing redundant and physically diverse connections to Google's network.

"Google's VPP badge verifies Arelion's ability to connect enterprises to cloud services securely and reliably via the low-latency connectivity available through our global network footprint," said David Young, product manager of IP and security at Arelion.

"We look forward to collaborating closely with Google and leveraging our network's high standard of quality to provide enterprises with the Google Cloud applications they require for digital innovation and business continuity."

Peter Coppens, vice president of infrastructure and connectivity solutions at Colt Technology Services said, “Businesses must be empowered with choice to successfully secure their roles in the digital universe, but too often they’re held back by limited choice and barriers to progress.

"The Google Verified Peering Provider program breaks down these barriers, partnering with leading providers such as Colt to simplify access to the amazing set of Google resources. For Colt, securing this certification recognises our deep commitment to the customer experience and to our leading digital infrastructure.”

Meanwhile Matthias Maurer, head of PM IP Services at Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier said.

"As a Gold VPP, our customers can count on the Deutsche Telekom global backbone to reliably connect to Google cloud with complete confidence,”

"Being enrolled as a Google Gold Verified Peering Provider independently validates to our customers that our network meets the highest standards for performance, availability, and security. We are looking forward to offering our customers a first-class experience when connecting to Google Cloud."

In addition, Google unveiled Lumen, Vodafone, KDDI and AT&T as the first beneficiaries of the gold badge.