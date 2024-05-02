SEA-ME-WE 6 cable lands in Marseille

Following the operation in Marseille, work will begin on the installation of more than 3,000km of cable to bring the stem to Egypt.

Orange is responsible as a “landing party” in France and is hosting the cable in Marseille in its secure infrastructure, providing neutral access to all of the city’s data centres via a state-of-the-art urban fibre-optic ring.

"We are delighted with the arrival of this new route, which will allow us to offer a new solution for high-speed, high-performance "express" connectivity between France and Asia as well as improved speeds to our sites in the Indian Ocean,” says Jean-Louis Le Roux, director of international networks at Orange.

“Moreover, this new cable will enable us to meet the growing needs of our customers on this strategic route over the long term.

"Our network will also allow our wholesale customers to join many international networks in Asia, as well as Africa and the Americas. The arrival of this new cable in Marseille once again places France at the heart of the European hub, with direct access to major European cities."

Orange is present on more than 40 submarine cables around the world, particularly on the Europe-Asia route through its participation in the SEA-ME-WE3, SEA-ME-WE4, SEA-ME-WE5 and IMEWE consortia.

The Group continues its strategy of investing in submarine cable connectivity projects in order to guarantee and continuously improve the quality of service of its global network.