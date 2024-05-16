e& welcomes Cato Networks to Smarthub

e&’s SmartHub will serve as a platform for Cato Networks’ business customers enabling them to access enhanced interconnectivity and secure access service edge (SASE) technology.

Nabil Bacoucche, Group chief carrier and wholesale officer at e& sai d: Announcing our partnership with Cato Networks, is embracing further our vision of a seamlessly interconnected world where businesses and people thrive.

“Our expansive network of strategically positioned data centres ensures access to a quarter of the world’s population, supported by high-performance infrastructure. We are looking forward to empowering Cato Networks with a competitive edge, seamlessly connecting them to global digital ecosystems.

The collaboration will unlock opportunities for Cato Networks’ customers as they will benefit from SmartHub’s extensive ecosystem, which offers access to interconnected communities and ensures broad reach to international markets. The integration into e&’s SmartHub will allow Cato Networks’ customers to enjoy reduced latency.

“Our partnership with e& provides organisations with unparalleled connectivity and a seamless network security stack, setting a new standard in flexibility and agility,” said Kanwar Loyal, VP for Northern Europe and MEA.

“Organisations today require the efficiency and effectiveness of a cloud-native platform, delivering a comprehensive network and security infrastructure within minutes and hours.

“Cato is dedicated to supporting the Gulf region and recognises the significance of collaborating with global leaders such as e& to deliver secure digital services in an ever-expanding interconnected world.”