ESG﻿ Resource Hub

Numeracle, a provider of verified identity and entity identity management for communications, has named Mary Clark as its new chief operating officer (COO).
Nokia has signed a multi-year patent cross-license agreement with Vivo.
Digital infrastructure company Equinix has signed one of the largest power purchase agreements in French history with wpd to provide over 300GWh of green energy annually.
Historic England, the executive non-departmental public body of the British Government sponsored by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport has been asked to list a 70-year-old structure and equipment in Greenwich that enabled the first-ever transatlantic telephone calls.
BT is heading to court today, facing £1.3 billion class action over allegations it overcharged its landline customers – many of whom are elderly.
Orange and MasMovil are set to receive conditional EU antitrust approval for their merger according to Reuters sources.
