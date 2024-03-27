Lendlease and PDG complete core and shell of TY1 data centre campus

Located 30km north of central Tokyo, the TY1 campus spans 33,000 sqm in Saitama City, in the Greater Tokyo area. Phase 1 of the project is a six-story, 48MW facility.

TY1 is the first project as part of the Lendlease Data Centre Partners fund as well as PDG’s first data centre in Japan. The value of the project will be more than A$750 million (US$489 million) for Lendlease, with PDG investing US$1 billion across the life cycle of the project.

“Our completion of construction of Saitama City’s newest data centre represents a major milestone for both Lendlease and our project partner, PDG,” said Tony Lombardo, Global CEO of Lendlease.

“As one of Asia’s fastest growing data centre markets, Japan is the ideal location to deliver our first Lendlease Data Centre Partners facility while directly supporting the Japanese Government’s efforts to enhance the country’s data capabilities and digital resilience.”

TY1 was constructed on built-to-suit basis for PDG and is due to become ready for service in Q4 2024. It has been designed to serve high density rack deployments to cater to the infrastructure demands of global AI and cloud companies.

In addition, 100% of Scope 1 and 2 emissions attributable to construction of TY1 is mitigated using verified carbon credits and renewable energy certificates. The site also uses stored rainwater for gardens and toilets, and the garden features only native or adapted plant species. TY1 is aiming for LEED certification (LEED v4 BD+C Core & Shell).

“The surge in demand for AI has brought about a pivotal change in the data centre landscape. As one of the fastest growing data centre providers, our US$1 billion investment into TY1 demonstrates our commitment to Japan as part of our strong Pan-Asia growth strategy,” said Rangu Salgame, chairman, CEO and co-founder of PDG.

“Saitama offers stability and scalability in land and power as well as robust connectivity to central Tokyo, creating new opportunities for data centre expansion. Working with a reputed partner like Lendlease allows us to continue our strong track record of delivering on our commitments. It is a key factor of why PDG is a partner of choice for hyperscalers across the region.”