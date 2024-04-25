Nokia to build nationwide 5G SA network in Uzbekistan

As sole supplier, Nokia will provide full end-to-end 5G SA solution to Perfectum, including radio access, transport, core networks and applications of network automation.

The core network and applications are deployed on Red Hat OpenShift, which is integrated into the Nokia Cloud Platform.

The commercial launch of the 5G SA network is planned for Q4, 2024 in Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan, with step-by-step extension to all regions in the country expected in the next two years.

Dr. Rolf Werner, head of Europe, mobile networks at Nokia said: “We are excited to work with Perfectum to bring a state-of-the-art nationwide 5G standalone network to the people of Uzbekistan.

“Perfectum has our full commitment for the success of this project, including continuous support, training, and collaboration to ensure they achieve their objectives of delivering a superior network experience for end users, spearheading digital transformation in the country.”

The 5G rollout is a strategic investment into the future of Uzbekistan, aligning with the government’s digital transformation agenda and the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity in the region.

Improved connectivity, higher capacity and data rates enabled by 5G will support several areas including remote working, telemedicine, and smart city initiatives, as well as new services and applications across industries, fostering a digital ecosystem and driving economic growth in the country.