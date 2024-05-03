T5 Data Centers unveils Chicago plans with 480MW campus

The 160-acre site will support up to 480MW of critical IT capacity across multiple data centre buildings.

T5 says it will offer customers build-to-suit data centre capacity options ranging from powered shell to full turnkey delivery with integration of T5’s construction and operation services.

“The new Grayslake campus represents a major investment by T5 to meet the growing demand for large-scale data centre capacity to support cloud and artificial intelligence workloads,” said David Horowitz, SVP and head of leasing of T5 Data Centers.

“The site’s location is perfectly positioned between major data centre hubs of the northern Chicago suburbs and southeastern Wisconsin, which provides an ideal connection point.

“The Chicago land market continues to be one of the premier markets to build and operate data centres because of the attractive tax incentives, labour pool, established connectivity and power availability.”

Development will begin immediately, targeting the first 60MW of data centre capacity in Q4 2027. An onsite electrical substation will provide efficient and redundant utility power.

“The amount of power at this site, combined with T5’s customer-focused approach to data centre development, will greatly benefit our customers,” added Horowitz.

“T5’s data centre business is structured to support our customer’s design, build, and fit out preferences and uniquely allows them to select the operations model that best fits their business requirements now and as they evolve in the future.”

The Grayslake development is part of T5’s strategy to concentrate its data centre development on a short list of large-scale campuses while providing construction services and facilities management across the US and Europe.