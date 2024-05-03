FCC calls for increased funding to remove Chinese equipment

The FCC said removing the equipment is expected to cost US$4.98 billion but Congress has only approved $1.9 billion for the “rip and replace” programme according to Reuters.

Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the FCC called on Congress to provide urgent additional funding, warning some carriers in the reimbursement programme have told the FCC recently that they foresee significant consequences that could result from the lack of full funding, including having to shut down their networks”.

The US sought another $3.1 billion to fund the removal of equipment made by Chinese firms but Congress has not yet acted.

In 2019, Congress told the FCC to require US carriers that receive federal subsidies to get rid of Chinese equipment from their networks.

After initial partial funding telecoms firms must get rid of and dispose of all Huawei and ZTE communications equipment and services ranging from May 29 to February 4, 2025, the FCC said.

Rosenworcel added that a failure by carriers to "fully remove, replace, and dispose of covered equipment and services would raise national security concerns by leaving insecure equipment and services in our networks."