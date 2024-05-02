Microsoft announces cloud and AI plans for Thailand

“Thailand has an incredible opportunity to build a digital-first, AI-powered future,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO at Microsoft while speaking at the Microsoft Build: AI Day in Bangkok yesterday.

“Our ‘Ignite Thailand’ vision for 2030 aims to achieve the goal of developing the country’s stature as a regional digital economy hub that significantly enhances our innovation and R&D capabilities while also strengthening our tech workforce,” added Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Microsoft’s digital infrastructure commitment includes establishing a new data centre region in Thailand, which will expand the availability of Microsoft’s hyperscale cloud services in Thailand.

The news comes after Google and Amazon both announced intentions to open cloud regions in Thailand in 2022.

The Thai market is experiencing a growing demand for cloud computing services from enterprises, local businesses, and public sector organisations.

Microsoft will provide AI skilling opportunities for over 100,000 people, and support the nation’s growing developer community as part of the investment.

This will allow Thailand to capitalise on the significant economic and productivity opportunities presented by the latest AI technology, the company said.

According to research by Kearney, AI could contribute nearly $1 trillion to Southeast Asia’s GDP by 2030, with Thailand poised to capture $117 billion of this amount.

“Our new data centre region, along with the investments we are making in cloud and AI infrastructure and AI skilling build on our long-standing commitment to the country – and will help Thai organisations across the public and private sector drive new impact and growth,” Nadella added.

Nadella highlighted the important role developers play in shaping Thailand’s digital-first, AI-powered future.

Thailand is a rapidly growing market on GitHub, the Microsoft-owned software development, collaboration, and innovation platform.

More than 900,000 Thailand-based developers used GitHub in 2023, representing 24% year-on-year growth.

Microsoft also collaborates with Thailand’s National Cyber Security Agency to provide information on internet safety, cyber threats and vulnerabilities, and other related guidance to enhance the nation’s cybersecurity posture in the AI era.

“Today’s announcement with Microsoft promises new opportunities for growth, innovation, and prosperity for all Thai’s,” Thavisin concluded.