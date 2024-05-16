Sparkle tests VPN protected with quantum encryption

The test was supported by Telsy, a TIM Group company that specialises in cybersecurity.

The PoC showcases the integration of Quantum Arqit’s technology using Symmetric Key Agreement (SKA) into Sparkle’s state-of-the-art network infrastructure, ensuring enhanced encryption methods for data transmission across geographical borders.

Daniele Mancuso, Sparkle's chief marketing and product management officer said: “Our state-of-the-art global network provides critical services to carriers, institutions and enterprises who choose and trust Sparkle’s leading secure connectivity services to keep their data safe.

“The successful completion of the quantum-safe VPN PoC, preliminary to a large-scale commercial launch, anticipates the potential threat of quantum decryption and confirms our market-leading commitment to continuously elevating the security and resilience of Sparkle’s infrastructure.”

This important step marks the creation of a software quantum-safe Virtual Private Network (VPN), standing as a pivotal moment in network security.

Being software-based, the SKA platform is quickly and easily scaled across any existing telecoms network ensuring that sensitive data remains protected against potential decryption by future quantum algorithms, thereby mitigating the risks associated with evolving cybersecurity threats.

David Williams, Arqit Founder, chairman and CEO said: “Sparkle’s establishment of the first quantum-safe VPN between Catania and Frankfurt signifies a key milestone in telecoms cybersecurity.

“By leveraging Arqit's SKA Platform, Sparkle is pioneering a new era of secure communication, ensuring the resilience of critical networks against the looming threat of quantum adversaries.