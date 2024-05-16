ITW Africa nominated for best new conference award

ITW Africa 2023 was hosted in Nairobi Kenya and served as a meeting place for the African telecoms industry to discuss strategies to bridge the digital divide on the continent.

It returns for 2024, and this year will be collocated with other techoraco events such as TowerXchange meetup Africa, which is taking place outside of South Africa for the fist time.

ITW 2024 will also be collocated with two brand new events, DataCloud Africa, and the Digital Infra Power Summit.

After the monumental success of 2023, where over 800 participants from 57 countries engaged in thousands of meetings, ITW Africa returns even stronger.

Prepare for an immersive experience where innovation and collaboration converge.

Join us in 2024, as we continue our journey to shape the future of connectivity. Together, let’s amplify success, forge new partnerships, and redefine the landscape of digital infrastructure in Africa.

For more information click here