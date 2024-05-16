ITW Exclusive: Cape, IT&E Guam partner to provide secure communication to US Navy

Under the partnership, the two firms will provide deeper telecom security, privacy, and resilience to US government personnel in Guam.

Customers in Guam will be able to leverage Cape's cloudbased secure network via IT&E's physical RAN, laying the groundwork for secure communications and enhanced protection of warfighters, military contractors, their families, and other citizens on Guam.

Cape is currently under contract with the US Navy in Guam to pilot their secure communications capability.

Cape is also examining how its technology can solve cybersecurity issues, privacy, and the resilience of communications across the Pacific.

“Complete mobile network resilience ensures telecom infrastructure is protected against both manmade and natural threats,” said John Doyle, Cape’s CEO.

“To achieve this, we chose to go where the diversity and severity of threats is the greatest. We’re eager to collaborate with our pioneer telecom partner IT&E on such an important issue for our national security, and look forward to helping address the problem of vulnerabilities in telco infrastructure together with Cape’s first principles approach to privacy and security and IT&E’s leading network technology,” Doyle added.

Cape is working to address a number of mobile network risks for the US Navy, including cybersecurity threats posed by hackers and nation-state actors to resiliency threats from natural disasters.

Guam is susceptible to powerful typhoons, which threaten network infrastructure.

Cape see’s developing secure communication in the challenging geographic location as an opportunity to “ hone its capabilities and build the template for delivering operationally successful, resilient communications in other, similar locations”.

David Gibson, CEO of IT&E said that the company is committed to providing the most advanced, secure and reliable connectivity to its customers.

“We’re proud to partner with Cape to support initiatives that enhance our national security. Cybersecurity, data privacy, and reliability are universal concerns that IT&E has championed for decades. Our partners and carrier customers can be confident in the capabilities of our network to provide uninterrupted connections to who and what matters most,” he said.