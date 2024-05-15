ITW GLF report says non-gender diversity not given enough focus by industry

This year’s report is divided into four key parts (For a copy of the report, please click here).

1. Progress on DIB: The report highlights the proactive steps the industry is taking towards DIB and tracks its progress over time. This section provides valuable insights into how companies are advancing their DIB goals and the effectiveness of these initiatives.

2. Bridging the Gender Gap: A detailed examination of how the industry is working to improve female representation and inclusivity, including the tools being used and the major challenges faced. This section underscores the importance of C-Level sponsorship in driving meaningful progress.

3. Neurodiversity and AI: An exploration of the nascent state of neurodiversity and the potential role of artificial intelligence (AI) in supporting DIB goals. The report provides insights into the advancements made in neurodiversity and the untapped potential of AI for DIB advancements.

4. Reskilling and Upskilling: Revisiting the focus from the 2023 GLF DIB Report, this section assesses the ongoing importance of reskilling and upskilling for the future of the telecommunications industry. It evaluates the industry's steps toward these goals and their impact on DIB.

Marisa Trisolino, CEO of CMC Networks and Chair of the GLF Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Working Group, commented:

"This year’s report highlights that, whilst for most companies diversity and inclusion is a stated priority, with the exception of gender the diversity axes don’t receive a level of focus that supports this. It also finds that where companies are able to focus and where there is C-Level sponsorship, they make more progress. However, some companies still encounter difficulties in advancing gender balance at management level. The report also indicates that AI is not yet utilised for DIB purposes and reinforces, once again, the need for both upskilling and reskilling.

For the first time, in this year’s report we also look at measurement of gender diversity. It is encouraging to see that 80% of companies that responded to our survey are undertaking measurement. I hope that this number will increase over the next year, as it is only through consistent measurement that we can accurately set an aspiration and track our progress,

Since 2019, as an industry we have come a long way, but it is clear there is more to be done as we embrace technologies to support greater diversity and inclusion and tackle head-on the reskilling and upskilling challenge facing the industry.”

