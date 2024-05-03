Digital Realty, Oracle extend partnership on cloud native and AI enterprise workloads

As part of this collaboration, Oracle will deploy critical GPU-based infrastructure in a dedicated Digital Realty data centre in Northern Virginia.

This deployment, which leverages Digital Realty's open, purpose-built global data centre solution PlatformDIGITAL, will cater to a wide range of enterprises and AI customers, helping them to address critical infrastructure challenges, including those experienced with NVIDIA and AMD deployments.

By leveraging the expertise and resources of both Oracle and Digital Realty, customers with mixed requirements can benefit from a tailored and efficient solution that meets their specific needs for GPU-based infrastructure.

Digital Realty and Oracle have already partnered on mulltiple deployments across the globe.

This includes 11 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect points of presence, a global ServiceFabric presence, and a recent Oracle Solution Centre deployment in one of Digital Realty's Frankfurt data centres.

In Q4 last year, Digital Realty successfully implemented an OCI Dedicated Region deployment for a major financial services customer.

“We're excited to be working with Digital Realty to bring innovative solutions to the market that empower our enterprise customers workloads and their ecosystems to harness the boundless possibilities of AI,” said Patrick Cyril, global vice president, technical sales & customer excellence – revenue operations at Oracle.

“Together, we're not just pioneering technology; we're unlocking a future where every challenge is met with unparalleled innovation and every opportunity is maximised," Cyrill said.

Digital Realty’s CTO, Chris Sharp, added that his company were “delighted to build upon our relationship with Oracle and enable the next generation of hybrid and private AI adoption among enterprises”.

“Together, we're bringing the extensive capabilities of the cloud to enterprises' private data sets through secure interconnection, unlocking new data-driven business outcomes," he said.