Equinix, Quside team up on quantum security

Quside will work with Equinix to prevent increasingly sophisticated attacks by offering the latest quantum random number generation technologies to Equinix’s customers.

The two companies aim to offer seamless communication between quantum entropy systems and operational data processing infrastructure.

In cryptography, entropy creates completely unpredictable strings of random numbers, making it exceptionally difficult for bad actors to predict patterns and hack into systems.

Entropy can only be produced by hardware and is at the foundation of security. If poorly generated, it can lead to completely insecure and vulnerable systems.

Quside says its products deliver highly performant, scalable, quality, and measurable quantum entropy, and can be used in conventional, post-quantum, and quantum cryptography systems.

Through this collaboration, Equinix and Quside say they are lowering the barrier to world-class security for thousands of businesses across the globe.

This is because any business based anywhere in the world on Equinix’s network can now scale the level of their encryption with Quside’s quantum technology without changing or investing in any additional hardware.

“Equinix plays a crucial role for customers in facilitating global access to Quside's unique quantum entropy technology”. said Carlos Abellan CEO and co-founder at Quside.

“To truly harness the benefits of Quside’s entropy solution in their cloud transition, customers require secure, private, and scalable infrastructure. Equinix’s IBX data centres offer the perfect scalable solutions that can easily adapt to changing computational demands, allowing our customers to easily connect to and expand their quantum entropy capabilities as needed,” Abellan added.

Eulalia Flo, managing director for Equinix Spain said Equinix is proud to support the growth, scale and democratisation of the quantum industry.

“Working with businesses such as Quside provides our customers in Spain and around the world with unique access to some of the most innovative security solutions on the planet for the on-going transition to quantum-safe cybersecurity and efficient randomised accelerated computation," Flo said.

Quside is a spin-off of the Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO) in Barcelona.