Turkey prepares bandwidth constraints on X

A report from the Daily Sabah indicates that the platform has failed to fulfil any obligations related to the laws of the country such as appointing a representative and administrative fines.

As a result of the regulations, bandwidth could be reduced by 90%, meaning access to the popular app could effectively become impossible for those in the country.

Obligations such as appointing and notifying representatives in Turkey, reporting, combating illegal content and providing services specifically for children were imposed on social network providers in the country.

As a result of its failure to fulfil its legal obligations, X was fined US$307, 350 and then a further $922,757 in administrative fines, which the company did not pay.

The report adds that X has been reluctant to comply with the decisions made by the Turkish courts.

Capacity will have more on this story as it develops.