He Biao named China Mobile’s new CEO

Biao was proposed as the new chief executive of the Chinese carrier by its nomination committee after Dong Xin resigned three months ago to take a position with the Chinese state.

CFO Li Ronghua had been sitting as interim CEO, until Biao took charge on April 26th.

Biao is currently a director and the president of China Mobile Communications Group, China Mobile’s parent company.

The 52 year old previously worked for China United Network Communications, China Unicom Hong Kong and China Unicom Online Information Technology.

The news comes as the largest mobile network operator in China by data transmitted lost its place as the largest in the world to India’s Reliance Jio earlier this month.

China Mobile is still the largest operator in terms of subscribers. It ended 2023 with 465 million 5G subscribers, adding 138 million last year.

Despite India being later to the 5G party, Jio has still amassed 108 million 5G users, which accounts for 28% of the traffic on its network.