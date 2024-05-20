Qarbon Technologies, Cambridge MC partner on go-to-market strategy

Qarbon Technologies (Qarbon), the world’s first platform for securely transferring data between workflow management and data centre systems, announced the start of an ongoing collaboration with Cambridge Management Consulting (Cambridge MC), an international management consultancy.

This will initiate a joint go-to-market strategy, providing Cambridge MC with a digital solution to provide to their portfolio of clients and customers, and provide Qarbon with a management solution for implementing and assisting with a client’s existing infrastructure.

Qarbon’s service, LATTICE, is a SaaS-based orchestration platform designed to provide a single interface between data centres and customers, allowing them to avoid the challenges caused by using multiple providers with varying systems for managing data.

This offers a solution to data centre infrastructure which is more secure in its transparency, compliant through its use of OpenAPI, and sustainable by reporting ESG data.

Thus, Qarbon and Cambridge MC will together provide an ongoing orchestration platform and service wrap, including data cleansing and management, cost reduction, and procurement services, to a market of international customers and clients who require support or transformation of their digital infrastructure.

By implementing LATTICE, this collaboration between Cambridge MC and Qarbon represents a joint go-to-market strategy, widening Cambridge MC’s portfolio of solutions while allowing Qarbon to further disseminate their service.

Robert Davidson, Founder and CEO of Qarbon said: "Today marks a pivotal moment, as Qarbon Technologies partners with Cambridge Management Consulting to redefine how digital infrastructure is managed and optimised across industries.

"This collaboration not only amplifies our mission to streamline data workflows through our LATTICE platform but also empowers Cambridge MC's clients with transformative, secure, and sustainable digital solutions. Together, we are setting a new standard for operational excellence and strategic growth in the tech sector.’

Nigel Meacham, managing partner for digital procurement at Cambridge MC said: "Cambridge Management Consulting is excited by our collaboration with Qarbon.

"A combination of Cambridge MC’s experience and innovative consulting, alongside Qarbon’s LATTICE orchestration platform, is truly unique, providing clients with an approach for managing data centre estates going forward that is based on reliable, cleansed, and normalised inventories."