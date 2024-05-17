TEOCO joins MEF to boost digital transformation

“A membership in MEF offers an opportunity to engage in business-driven collaboration with leading global organisations,” said Nan Chen, president of MEF.

“Together, we enable dynamic, trusted, and certified services that empower enterprises to embrace their own digital transformation and grow their business.

“We welcome TEOCO as the newest addition to our growing, vibrant community of MEF members who are working to progress our MEF 3.0 Global Services Framework.”

MEF offers the foundational framework, driving the development and adoption of essential elements for automating business and operational interactions between buyers and sellers.

As a member, TEOCO says its goal is to enable MEF’s vision of creating an exosystem of service providers powered by blockchain-enabled technology to support seamless billing processes and efficient dispute resolutions.

“We are eager to engage with the MEF community and begin collaborating to address the industry’s business challenges to empower enterprise digital transformation,” said Faye Henris, executive vice president at TEOCO.

“Joining MEF represents TEOCO’s capacity to support some of telecom’s toughest use cases and enable carriers to interact more seamlessly.”