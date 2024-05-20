Infinera hires Regan MacPherson as chief legal officer and corporate secretary

MacPherson will report to CEO David Heard and will oversee the company’s global legal strategy and corporate governance matters and policies.

MacPherson succeeds David Teichman who will remain with the company in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.

"We are excited to welcome Regan to the Infinera team," said David Heard, Infinera CEO.

“Regan is a proven leader with extensive legal knowledge and expertise. The breadth of her capabilities and experience makes her ideally suited for this role as we accelerate our growth and continue to deliver the industry-leading optical networking innovations that matter most to our global customers.”

MacPherson brings over 20 years of corporate legal experience, including expertise in corporate law and governance, regulatory affairs, commercial and strategic transactions and risk management.

Prior to Infinera, MacPherson served as EVP and chief legal officer of SunPower Corporation and was chief legal and compliance officer at Quantum Corporation.

MacPherson also previously served as Vice President and chief compliance officer of Marvell Semiconductor and SVP and general counsel of Seagate Technology.

“I’m excited to join Infinera at a time when the role of optical communications is growing in importance and serving as a catalyst for a new generation of high-speed connectivity services and applications,” said MacPherson.

"I look forward to working with the global Infinera team to help accelerate the company’s growth for all of its stakeholders."